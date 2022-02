We’re in for much milder temperatures this week, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

In fact, highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to top 40. Currently, there’s no chance of precipitation until Friday night and that will be rain.

But what about wind? Well there will be some wind Monday, perhaps as much as 15 mph. But the balance of the week should be in the 5 to 10 mph range.