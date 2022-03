Photo by Alicia Solario via stock.xchng

Calvary United Church of Christ will host a Fat Tuesday pancake dinner Tuesday, March 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The dinner will take place at the church, 1511 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes.

The dinner is all you can eat. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children.

A basket raffle, including two sets of Brewer tickets, will also take place at he event.