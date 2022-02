The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m., at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Priority roads for resurfacing if federal funding should become available.

Resolution 2022-002 – approving increase to public launch fee to $9 daily pass and $35 annual pass.

Water patrol officers – explore contract with Sheriff’s Department for water patrol and/or hiring off-duty deputies.

The full agenda is available here.