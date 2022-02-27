Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District referendum presentation and board meeting Feb. 28, 2022 (rescheduled)

The Wheatland J1 School District board will host a referendum presentation and hold a regular board meeting on Monday.
These meetings are rescheduled from last week when weather cancelled them.
The referendum presentation will take place at 6 p.m., in the Media Center-Room 124.
The board meeting will take place starting at 7 p.m. in the Community Room-164.
Among the agenda items are:
- Roofing Project Information and Considerations.
- Intergovernmental Agreement for Operation of the Westosha Athletic Conference.