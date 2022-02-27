Agenda: Salem School District regular board meeting (rescheduled) Feb. 28, 2022

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room.
This meeting was rescheduled from last week due to inclement weather.
The meeting also will be live-streamed here.
Among the agenda items are:
- 2022-2023 School Year Calendar Proposal.
- Physical Education Teacher Resignation.
- Grade Level Teacher Leave Request.
- Paraprofessional Retirement Request.
- 2nd Friday in January Pupil Count Report.
- Referendum Update.