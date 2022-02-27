Agenda: Salem School District regular board meeting (rescheduled) Feb. 28, 2022

Feb 27th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room.

This meeting was rescheduled from last week due to inclement weather.

The meeting also will be live-streamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

  • 2022-2023 School Year Calendar Proposal.
  • Physical Education Teacher Resignation.
  • Grade Level Teacher Leave Request.
  • Paraprofessional Retirement Request.
  • 2nd Friday in January Pupil Count Report.
  • Referendum Update.

The full agenda is available here.

