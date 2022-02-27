Agenda: Salem School District regular board meeting (rescheduled) Feb. 28, 2022

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room.

This meeting was rescheduled from last week due to inclement weather.

The meeting also will be live-streamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

2022-2023 School Year Calendar Proposal.

Physical Education Teacher Resignation.

Grade Level Teacher Leave Request.

Paraprofessional Retirement Request.

2nd Friday in January Pupil Count Report.

Referendum Update.

The full agenda is available here.