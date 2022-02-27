Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Feb. 28, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheudled to hold a regular, semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Jim Purinton, Janko Group 2610 Lake Cook Rd. Ste. #100, Riverwoods, IL 60015 (Applicant) for a Zoning Map Amendment change from A-2 (General Agricultural District) and R-2 (Suburban Single-Family Residential District) to BP (Business Park District) on approximately 54.934 acres at the East side of Hwy U (136th Avenue) north of Hwy Q (104th street) and on the North side of Hwy Q (104th Street) east of Hwy U (136th Avenue). The board also will consider a proposed Certified Survey Map on this property.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Paul Coleman 41880 N Pedersen Dr S, Antioch, IL 60002 (Applicant)and Conservation Club of Kenosha County Inc. 21001 85th Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner) for a Site Plan Review on 65.5 acres on tax parcel on property located at 21320 85th Street (Hwy AH),
- Discuss and consider for approval Ordinance No. 2021-3 regulating the use of scare guns.