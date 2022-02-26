Roland Iwen retires as Paris Fire & Rescue chief

Roland Iwen has retired as chief of Paris Fire & Rescue.

The Paris Town Board accepted Iwen’s resignation Tuesday.

Paris Town Chairman John Holloway said in an email to westofthei.com that the department will be overseen for the time being by Assistant Chiefs Richard Perkins and Colin Hennessy.

The decision to accept Iwen’s retirement was “difficult,” Holloway said, “as Roland has offered a tremendous amount of time and passion to Paris and our residents.”

Holloway said Iwen’s retirement came as the chief dealt with family matters “at the same time the department needed even more time from him.”

Holloway said he met with the department’s officer team and the Town Board “is reaching out to the department for insight as to the type of leadership and direction they are looking for.”

There is no plan at this time to appoint an interim chief, Holloway said, adding emergency services are changing and the town wants to take the time evaluate what will be best for town residents and the department.

“I want to personally thank Roland for all of his time, effort and caring for the community,” Holloway said.