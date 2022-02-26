Missing pets: Two black dogs

Found 2 Very large dogs in the Salem Lakes area. Found on 89th St. 1 mile east of 83. Male black with blue eyes white paws, female black with brown eyes white paws.
If these are your animals call Julie at 713 825-8803 for more information.
Western Kenosha County's news source
Posted in: Lost pets.
