Arianna Karow, of Twin Lakes, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2021 semester. Karow is majoring in Finance BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Tampa is a private, university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. The University serves more than 10,000 students from 50 states and most of the world’s 195 countries.