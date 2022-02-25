Units responding for incident on Camp Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At abut 7:28 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and Kenosha County Dive Team members are responding for a report of a water incident involving two snowmobiles on Camp Lake in the area of the 10300 block of 278th Avenue.

UPDATE 7:32 p.m. — Salem Lakes chief requests additional tone out for more personnel.

UPDATE 7:39 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports he can see snowmobilers waving flashlight on the ice.

UPDATE — 8:03 p.m. — Salem Lakes command tells dispatch to keep all units responding, but they can slow down.

UPDATE — 8:09 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports sufficient resources on scene, Any units still responding an clear and return to quarters.

UPDATE 8:12 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports to dispatch that both people involved are out of the water.