A word from our sponsors: Teachers on Call seeking substitute teachers & paraprofessionals/aides

City of Kenosha Declares Snow Emergency The City of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency. The snow emergency will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, starting at midnight and will remain in effect until […] Emma Widmar

National Weather Service: Winter Weather Advisory for Racine, Kenosha The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In addition to Racine and Kenosha Counties, this advisory impacts […] Emma Widmar

UPDATED Racine, Kenosha Unified Schools Virtual Today Due to Ice Storm RACINE, KENOSHA – All Racine and Kenosha Unified School District have moved to virtual learning today due to the impending ice storm. Decisions were made during the 5 o'clock hour […] Loren Lamoreaux

Youth As Resources grant applications open through March 11 Kenosha County Youth As Resources (YAR) grant applications are now being accepted for the 2021-22 granting year until March 11. Grants of up to $500 are available for Kenosha County […] Racine County Eye