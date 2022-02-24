Winter weather advisory issued; accumulating snow coming

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Kenosha County.

Accumulating snow of 2 to 4 inches is expected during the advisory period of 3 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m., Friday.

Snow is possible through the day Thursday but is expected to get really cranking after 5 p.m and continue overnight. Snow flurries could persist into Friday, but should end before noon.

The high temperature for Thursday and Friday should be 28. After that, the latest, local NWS forecast calls for a warm-up that should have temperatures in the high 30s over he weekend and topping 40 early next week.