Units responding for fire on I-94

At about 8:09 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding for a vehicle fire on an on-ramp to I-94 from Highway 50.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:09 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding for a vehicle fire on an on-ramp to I-94 from Highway 50.
Posted in: I-94 crashes, Police/fire.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress