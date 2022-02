Tuesday’s weather-related school day closure has caused the Wheatland J1 School District referendum presentation and board meeting set for Tuesday to be rescheduled.

From a statement issued by the administration Tuesday morning:

Due to school closing today, all activities for tonight including the February board meeting and Referendum Presentation will be canceled. We’ve rescheduled for next Monday, February 28. The Referendum Presentation will be at 6:00 and the board meeting will be at 7:00.”