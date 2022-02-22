Spring election 2022: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District to host referendum info meetings Feb. 24 & March 29

The following is from the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District:

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District will hold two community information sessions to present details and answer questions about the District’s operational referendum that will be on the April 5 spring election ballot. The meetings will be held at 6 pm on Thursday, February 24 and Tuesday, March 29 at the school library, 26325 Wilmot Road.

The referendum question will ask voters to allow the District to exceed its’ state-set revenue limit by $800,000 annually for a period of five years, beginning with the 2022-23 school year. Because it is a non-recurring operating referendum, the authorization to exceed the revenue limits will expire after the five year period.

If approved, the initial tax increase is expected to be $.15 cents per each $1,000 of equalized property value. The district has placed a tax calculator on its website to help residents determine the impact, based upon their assessed values.

Wisconsin law permits districts to hold two types of referendums: a capital referendum, which is used to raise a set sum of money to fund building projects or improvement; and an operational referendum, which allows the district to exceed its revenue limits in order to pay for general educational expenses that affect all students.

In Wisconsin, the revenue limit is the amount of revenue the district receives in local property taxes and state aid. The District has been struggling with budget deficits for the last several years due to declining revenue and increasing expenses. Despite attempts to control costs, the District is unable to sustain the current level of programming and services without additional revenue. If approved, the referendum funds would help sustain current educational

programs for students.

An April 2021 proposal failed by just 12 votes. It would have allowed the District to exceed its revenue limit by varying amounts over a five year period.

Trevor-Wilmot has taken steps to address budget shortfalls including reducing the number of support staff, reducing the number of teaching and administrative positions, and increasing class sizes. The District has sought to control costs by keeping expenses at or below the consumer price index for each of the last 10 years.

If the referendum passes, District officials have said that they will continue to control costs and be prudent stewards of taxpayer dollars.

If the referendum does not pass, officials said they will have no choice but to make further reductions to the budget including increasing class sizes, decreasing class options, deferring maintenance and repairs and reducing technology replacement cycles.

For more information, call District administrator Michelle Garven at (262) 862-2356 or visit the district website.