Winter weather advisory shifts to Tuesday focus; freezing rain more prominent in forecast

/Photo by Laslovarga via Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

The National Weather Service has changed the timeframe for a winter weather advisory to focus more on Tuesday, while freezing rain now looms larger in the latest, local NWS forecast.

The winter weather advisory is now set for 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Rain is expected to fall over night — perhaps even with some thunder. Dropping temperatures overnight mean that rain should change to freezing rain sometime after 3 a.m., Tuesday and last through about noon. Freezing rain also may reappear around 3 p.m.