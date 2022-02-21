Central HS Class of 1972 reunion being planned

The Central High School Class of 1972, will be celebrating its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Brat Stop.
For more information, contact Susan Krieger Cesnovar at sucesno@gmail.com
