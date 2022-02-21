Central HS Class of 1972 reunion being planned

Feb 21st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Central High School Class of 1972, will be celebrating its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Brat Stop.

For more information, contact Susan Krieger Cesnovar at sucesno@gmail.com

