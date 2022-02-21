Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District referendum presentation and board meeting April 22, 2022

Wheatland J1 School District is scheduled to host a referendum presentation and board meeting on Tuesday at the school.

The referendum presentation will take place in the school media center, Room 124, starting at 6 p.m. A quorum of the Board may be present, but no board action will be taken on any items during this presentation. An agenda

The School Board will be meeting starting at 7 p.m. in the Community Room, Room 164.

Among the meeting agenda items are:

Roofing Project Information and Considerations

Intergovernmental Agreement for Operation of the Westosha Athletic Conference.

The full meeting agenda is available here.