Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Feb. 22, 2022

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Accepting proposal from JSA Environmental to add review of test well results to contract.
- Resolution 2022-1 requesting County to address signage and sight lines at 12th Street and 136th Ave. intersection.
- Update on concept of Kenosha County providing building inspector administration.
- Updates: Somers/Paris I-94 Growth area.
- Discussion on preparing possible application for road repairs under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.