Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Feb. 22, 2022

Feb 21st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Accepting proposal from JSA Environmental to add review of test well results to contract.
  • Resolution 2022-1 requesting County to address signage and sight lines at 12th Street and 136th Ave. intersection.
  • Update on concept of Kenosha County providing building inspector administration.
  • Updates: Somers/Paris I-94 Growth area.
  • Discussion on preparing possible application for road repairs under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The full agenda is available here.

