Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 11 p.m., Monday, to 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are the concern for this weather event. As much as .2 inch of ice accumulation could be seen here, but no snow accumulation is expected. “Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes,” the advisory text says.

Snow is in the forecast for late Thursday and Thursday night as well, though no forecast of accumulation amount is available yet.