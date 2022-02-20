Wind advisory issued

Feb 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
/Photo by Milan Jurek via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issue a wind advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until 3 p.m., Sunday.

During this period we could see winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

At least it will be warmer, with a high of 49 expected.

