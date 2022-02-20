Units responding for fire near I-94

Feb 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:47 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 12300 block of 75th Street.

Per dispatch: This is a fire in a garbage can inside a business.

Share4
Tweet
4 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives