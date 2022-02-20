Bridge reconstruction to close Highway WG through mid-summer

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Reconstruction of the Kenosha County Highway WG (128th Street) bridge over the Dutch Gap Canal in the Village of Bristol will close the roadway beginning the week of Feb. 21 and continuing through mid-summer.

The closure will include the portion of Highway WG between Highway MB (152nd Avenue) and Highway 45 (Bristol Road). Access to residences and businesses in the area will be maintained.

Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via highways MB, CJ (Horton Road) and 45.

This work schedule is weather dependent and is subject to change.

A project overview document that includes a map of the project area and detour is available here.