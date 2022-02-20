Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and regular board meeting Feb. 21, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and regular meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will also be live-streamed here.

The committee of the whole will start with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. regarding contracted sheriff department personnel.

After the closed session, committee of the whole agenda items include:

Discuss the Kenosha County Sheriff monthly reports.

The use of golf carts on village streets.

Sale of Village owned properties.

The regular meeting will follow the committee of teh whole meeting.

Agenda items for that meeting include:

Discussion and possible action on a partial release of real estate mortgage by lender relative to a construction loan with KABA on a Salem Business Park property.

Discussion and possible action on awarding the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program, Base Bid, and Alternates ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ contract to Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $2,099,729.00.

The full agenda for both meetings is available here.