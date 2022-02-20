Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and regular board meeting Feb. 21, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and regular meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting will also be live-streamed here.
The committee of the whole will start with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. regarding contracted sheriff department personnel.
After the closed session, committee of the whole agenda items include:
- Discuss the Kenosha County Sheriff monthly reports.
- The use of golf carts on village streets.
- Sale of Village owned properties.
The regular meeting will follow the committee of teh whole meeting.
Agenda items for that meeting include:
- Discussion and possible action on a partial release of real estate mortgage by lender relative to a construction loan with KABA on a Salem Business Park property.
- Discussion and possible action on awarding the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program, Base Bid, and Alternates ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ contract to Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $2,099,729.00.