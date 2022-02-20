Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and regular board meeting Feb. 21, 2022

Feb 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and regular meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will also be live-streamed here.

The committee of the whole will start with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. regarding contracted sheriff department personnel.

After the closed session, committee of the whole agenda items include:

  • Discuss the Kenosha County Sheriff monthly reports.
  • The use of golf carts on village streets.
  • Sale of Village owned properties.

The regular meeting will follow the committee of teh whole meeting.

Agenda items for that meeting include:

  • Discussion and possible action on a partial release of real estate mortgage by lender relative to a construction loan with KABA on a Salem Business Park property.
  • Discussion and possible action on awarding the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program, Base Bid, and Alternates ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ contract to Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $2,099,729.00.

The full agenda for both meetings is available here.

Share22
Tweet
22 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Salem Lakes.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives