Railroad crossing repairs to close Highway W in Wheatland

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Emergency railroad repair work will close Highway W (328th Avenue) at the Canadian National (railroad) crossing just south of 45th Street in the Town of Wheatland for much of the week of Feb. 21.

The crossing is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, and is expected to reopen by the end of the day Friday, Feb. 25.

A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via 45th Street, 308th Avenue, Highway NN (52nd Street/312th Avenue) and Highway K (60th Street).

Canadian National’s 24-hour emergency contact number is 1-800-465-9239; its general public inquiry contact is 1-888-888-5909 or via email at Contact@cn.ca.