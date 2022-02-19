Paddock Lake increases boat launch fees

A Google Streetview of the village Paddock Lake boat launch.

Putting a boat in the water at the Paddock Lake and Hooker Lake boat launches will cost a little more after action by the Paddock Lake Village Board Wednesday.

The board increased launch fees at Paddock Lake and Hooker Lake. Daily launch fees at each launch will be now be $9, up from $7.

Village administrator Tim Popanda said the increase is necessary in order to take in enough revenue to cover the village’s cost for maintaining the launches. In recent years, the cost of maintaining a portable toilet at the launches has caused the village to operate the launches at a deficit due to the lower launch fee. In 2021, the launches cost the village $12,151 to operate.

Launch rates are regulated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The DNR formula would actually allow the Paddock Lake to collect $9.60, but the village opted to collect the more convenient amount of $9, Popanda said.

Season rates for each launch and for both launches also were increased. The new rates are as follows:

Season Wisconsin resident Paddock Lake: $45

Season Wisconsin resident Hooker Lake: $45

Season non-Wisconsin resident Paddock Lake: $55

Season non-Wisconsin resident Hooker Lake: $55

Season Wisconsin resident both lakes: $60

Season non-Wisconsin resident both lakes: $75.

The village started collecting an enforced launch fee at the Paddock Lake launch after making several improvements in 1998. The village started collecting an enforced launch fee at the Hooker Lake launch in 2001, after making improvements there.

The new fees passed unanimously with Trustee Barb Brenner absent, but excused.

A Google Streetview of the village Hooker Lake boat launch.