Snow squall warning issued

The National Weather service has issued a snow squall warning for Kenosha and Racine counites.
The warning is set to be in effect until 9: 45 p.m.. Friday.
From the warning announcement:
At 848 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from South Milwaukee to near Harvard, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD…Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE…Radar and webcams. IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel. *This includes the following highways… Interstate 94.