A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake invites lawn maintenance proposals

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the village of Paddock Lake — DH
The Village of Paddock Lake invites proposals from qualified landscape contractors to maintain lawns at various municipal parks, facilities and public lands within the village for the 2022 & 2023 seasons. The contractor should have:
- Public lawn maintenance experience.
- Sufficient quantity of staff and equipment to complete scope of work in one day.
- Possess modern and safe equipment to perform task.
For details about assignment, scope of work and the deliverables, obtain RFP Packet at Village Office: 6969 236th Ave.
Submission deadline is Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.