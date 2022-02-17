Units responding for crash on I-94

Feb 17th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 8900 block of the northbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash with injuries.

Share37
Tweet
37 Shares

Posted in: I-94 crashes, Police/fire.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives