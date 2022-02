The accumulating snow we were supposed to get Thursday has almost vanished from the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

There remains a 40 percent chance of snow during the day, mostly after 1 p.m., but less than a quarter inch of accumulation is expected. A even smaller chance of snow will linger into tonight.

Thursday’s high temperature should reach 27, but it will feel colder with winds of 15 mph with gusts a high as 30 mph.