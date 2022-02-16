Units responding for fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:33 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a possible house fire in the 20200 block of 98th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This reported as flames seen behind a dryer.

UPDATE 12:36 p.m. — Bristol unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior.

UPDATE 12:37 p.m. — Unit on scene reports smoke inside home.

UPDATE about 12:43 p.m. — Fire confirmed out. Units from departments other than Bristol being released by command