Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:56 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 6000 block of 246th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a fire alarm from an alarm company.

UPDATE 4:58 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from two exterior sides.

UPDATE 5 p.m. — Salem command on the scene reports to dispatch that there is no fire present; system problem activated alarm.

UPDATE 5:02 p.m. — All fire units clearing the scene.