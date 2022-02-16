A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes seeking Maintenance Laborer

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the village of Twin Lakes. — DH
The Village of Twin Lakes (population 6,050) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Maintenance Laborer. This position reports to the Maintenance Foreman and is an entry-level position. This position is responsible for a variety of manual labor and related work including cemetery, recreation, streets, parks, lake and building maintenance. The Maintenance Laborer is expected to have knowledge of public works operations and related equipment. High school diploma and 5 years of equipment maintenance or related experience required. The Village offers a starting wage of $24.2787/hr. plus an excellent benefit package. Occasional night, weekend and holiday work required. Applicants must submit a resume and job application form (available online here) to Village Administrator Laura Roesslein at roesslein@twinlakeswi.net. A job description can be obtained on the village website as well. Position open until filled with first review of resumes on March 2, 2022.