Warmer temps for Tuesday, Wednesday; snow for Thursday

Tuesday and Wednesday should be quite a bit warmer than recent temps, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees, under partly sunny skies with winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will reach 50, but it will be rainy, especially after noon.

That rain will eventually transition to snow overnight Wednesday and result in 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday. The temperature Thursday will be 27, but there will be a winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35.

Friday through Sunday look to be calmer and warmer again by Sunday.