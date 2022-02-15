Spring primary election 2022: Kenosha County executive results

Here are the results of the primary election for Kenosha County executive.

The two top candidates will advance to the April 5 election

At 8:15 p.m. with 32 of 85 polls reporting:

Samantha Kerkman 1880

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink 1304

Jerry Gulley 605

UPDATE 8:28 p.m. — With 77 of 85 polls reporting:

Kerkman 3971

Matoska-Mentink 3356

Gulley 1519

UPDATE with 84 of 85 polls reporting:

Kerkman 4626

Matoska-Mentink 4416

Gulley 1856

UPDATE at 9:02 p.m. with 85 of 85 polls reporting complete unofficial results:

Matoska-Mentink 6198

Kerkman 5297

Gulley 2438