Spring primary election 2022: Kenosha County executive results

Here are the results of the primary election for Kenosha County executive.
The two top candidates will advance to the April 5 election
At 8:15 p.m. with 32 of 85 polls reporting:
- Samantha Kerkman 1880
- Rebecca Matoska-Mentink 1304
- Jerry Gulley 605
UPDATE 8:28 p.m. — With 77 of 85 polls reporting:
- Kerkman 3971
- Matoska-Mentink 3356
- Gulley 1519
UPDATE with 84 of 85 polls reporting:
- Kerkman 4626
- Matoska-Mentink 4416
- Gulley 1856
UPDATE at 9:02 p.m. with 85 of 85 polls reporting complete unofficial results:
- Matoska-Mentink 6198
- Kerkman 5297
- Gulley 2438