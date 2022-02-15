Spring primary election 2022: Kenosha County executive results

Feb 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the primary election for Kenosha County executive.

The two top candidates will advance to the April 5 election

At 8:15 p.m. with 32 of 85 polls reporting:

  • Samantha Kerkman 1880
  • Rebecca Matoska-Mentink 1304
  • Jerry Gulley 605

UPDATE 8:28 p.m. — With 77 of 85 polls reporting:

  • Kerkman 3971
  • Matoska-Mentink 3356
  • Gulley 1519

UPDATE with 84 of 85 polls reporting:

  • Kerkman 4626
  • Matoska-Mentink 4416
  • Gulley 1856

UPDATE at 9:02 p.m. with 85 of 85 polls reporting complete unofficial results:

  • Matoska-Mentink 6198
  • Kerkman 5297
  • Gulley 2438
