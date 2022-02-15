Spring primary election 2022: Bristol School Board results

Following are the results of the Bristol School Board primary election.
The top four candidates will advance to the April 5 election to compete for two seats.
As of 8:33 p.m. with four of four polls reporting:
- Tina Elfering 422
- Stephen Grimm 258
- Danielle Whitaker 205
- Lauren Zimmer 125
- JoDee Hale-Schmid 112
These may not be complete results.
UPDATE 9:10 p.m. with four of four polls reporting complete unofficial results:
- Tina Elfering 430
- Stephen Grimm 269
- Danielle Whitaker 212
- Lauren Zimmer 130
- JoDee Hale-Schmid 114