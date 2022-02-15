Spring primary election 2022: Bristol School Board results

Feb 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Following are the results of the Bristol School Board primary election.

The top four candidates will advance to the April 5 election to compete for two seats.

As of 8:33 p.m. with four of four polls reporting:

  •  Tina Elfering 422
  •  Stephen Grimm 258
  • Danielle Whitaker 205
  • Lauren Zimmer 125
  • JoDee Hale-Schmid 112

These may not be complete results. 

UPDATE 9:10 p.m. with four of four polls reporting complete unofficial results:

  • Tina Elfering 430
  •  Stephen Grimm 269
  • Danielle Whitaker 212
  • Lauren Zimmer 130
  • JoDee Hale-Schmid 114

 

