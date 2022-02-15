Spring primary election 2022: Bristol School Board results

Following are the results of the Bristol School Board primary election.

The top four candidates will advance to the April 5 election to compete for two seats.

As of 8:33 p.m. with four of four polls reporting:

Tina Elfering 422

Stephen Grimm 258

Danielle Whitaker 205

Lauren Zimmer 125

JoDee Hale-Schmid 112

These may not be complete results.

UPDATE 9:10 p.m. with four of four polls reporting complete unofficial results:

Tina Elfering 430

Stephen Grimm 269

Danielle Whitaker 212

Lauren Zimmer 130

JoDee Hale-Schmid 114