It’s 2022 spring primary Election Day!

It’s spring primary election day, with contests in two local races.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here is a list of polling places.
There are two contests of local interest:
- Three candidates for county executive are vying to appear on the April 5 ballot: Jerry Gulley, Samantha Kerkman and Rebecca Matoska-Mentink. Incumbent James Kreuser is not running for re-election. Two candidates will advance.
- In the Bristol School District five candidates will vie for school board: Tina Elfering, Stephen Grimm, JoDee Hale-Schmid, Danielle Whitaker, Lauren Zimmer. Four will advance.
We will have results when available. Check back.