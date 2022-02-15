Agenda: Wilmot Union High School regular board meeting Feb. 16, 2022

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda items are:
- COVID-19 Update
- Preliminary Budget Forecast
- Discuss Adding Monthly School Board Work Sessions
