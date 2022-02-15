Agenda: Wilmot Union High School regular board meeting Feb. 16, 2022

Feb 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

  • COVID-19 Update
  • Preliminary Budget Forecast
  • Discuss Adding Monthly School Board Work Sessions

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Wilmot High School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives