Agenda: Bristol School District #1 regular board meeting Feb. 16, 2022

Feb 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in teh school library.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion of Village of Bristol Water Tower Proposal.
  • 2022-23 school calendar.

The full agenda is available here.

