Units responding for crash in Salem

At about 12:11 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 8700 block of Antioch Road in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.
Fire unit on scene reports crash is not blocking traffic, but there is some debris in the road.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 12:11 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 8700 block of Antioch Road in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.
Fire unit on scene reports crash is not blocking traffic, but there is some debris in the road.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress