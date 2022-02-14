Units responding for crash in Salem

Feb 14th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:11 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 8700 block of Antioch Road in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.

Fire unit on scene reports crash is not blocking traffic, but there is some debris in the road.

