Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Antioch, Ill

At about 10:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding for mutual aid to the Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department for a structure fire on Lotus Drive.
Per dispatch: Salem Lakes requested to respond with a tender (water tanker).
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 10:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding for mutual aid to the Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department for a structure fire on Lotus Drive.
Per dispatch: Salem Lakes requested to respond with a tender (water tanker).
Posted in: Police/fire, Salem Lakes.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress