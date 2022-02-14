Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Antioch, Ill

Feb 14th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding for mutual aid to the Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department for a structure fire on Lotus Drive.

Per dispatch: Salem Lakes requested to respond with a tender (water tanker).

