Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 14, 2022: 33,518 positives

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 33,518 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 47 more than Friday. There have been 562 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 112,898 Kenosha County negative test results as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 58.04 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 53.34 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 930 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 649 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 2544 cases (5 more than Friday)

Randall — 545 cases

Twin Lakes — 986 cases (1 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 538 cases (adjusted down 1 case)

Paris — 208 cases

Brighton — 261 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,369,062 positive tests and 11,603 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 120,117 positives as of Wednesday.