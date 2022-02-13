Another 5 days of Highway K closure for culvert work starting Feb. 14

Highway K along the Paddock Lake-Brighton border will be closed again for repairs this coming work week.

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Portions of Kenosha County Highway K (60th Street) will be closed for approximately five days beginning Monday, Feb. 14, for two culvert replacements. The first replacement location is just west of Highway EW; the second is just east of 239th Avenue, and will be conducted after the first project is finished. The road will be impassable at the worksites. A posted detour will send drivers around the area via highways 75 (256th Avenue), NN (52nd/45th Street) and EW (232nd Avenue). This work schedule is weather dependent and is subject to change.