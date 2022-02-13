Agenda: Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners and Wheatland Town Board meeting Feb. 13, 2022

The Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners and Wheatland Town Board are scheduled to hold meetings Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

Both entities have the same members.

The Lilly Lake meeting is first, starting at 5:45 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

DNR funded Lilly Lake Aquatic Plant Management Plan – update on final reimbursement.

Application for a WIDNR Established Population Control Grant (aquatic invasive species; i.e. Eurasian water milfoil) for the 2022 season – “Surface Water Grant.

The full agenda is available here.

The Town Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. also at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Update from fire chief on the installation of the generator for the firehouse.

Consideration and possible approval of a raise in the daily and annual launch fee to use the Lilly Lake public boat

launch.

The full agenda is available here.