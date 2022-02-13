Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting with water tower presentation Feb. 14, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Administrators report — Discussion and answer questions regarding the water tower. This tower is to replace an aging already existing tower. The village is proposing locating it on the far southern edge of property owned by the Bristol School District, along Highway AH. The replacement is being prompted by the state. Copy of a slide presentation on the project is available here. Because of this topic, the school district issued a notice that a quorum of the school board may also be in attendance,.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Jim Purinton, Janko Group 2610 Lake Cook Rd. Ste. #100, Riverwoods, IL 60015 (Applicant) for a Land Use Plan Amendment change from PO (Professional Office) to BP (Business Park) on approximately 52.415 acres located on the East side of Hwy U (136th Avenue) north of Hwy Q (104th street) and on the North side of Hwy Q (104th Street) east of Hwy U (136th Avenue).
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Lloyd Nelson 9055 136th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner) for a Land Use Plan Amendment change from I-1 (Institutional District) and A-2 (General Agricultural District) to R-2 (Suburban Single-Family Residential District) and a Zoning Text and Zoning Map Amendment change from A-2 (General Agricultural District) to R-2 (Suburban Single-Family District) and a Sketch Plan Review on property located on the East side of Hwy 45 and South of Hwy C.
- Consider for approval the Written Municipal Advisor Client Disclosure with the Village of Bristol for 2022 Tax Incremental Finance District No. 1 Amendment.