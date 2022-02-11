Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 11, 2022: 33,471 positives

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is experiencing a technical issue in updating COVID-19 vaccine data and they are working to fix the problem. Vaccination data is expected to be updated next on Monday February 14, 2022 /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 33,471 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 31 more than Thursday. There have been 561 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Thursday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 112,265 Kenosha County negative test results as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 57.72 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 53.05 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Note: Wisconsin Department of Health Services is experiencing a technical issue in updating COVID-19 vaccine data and they are working to fix the problem. Vaccination data is expected to be updated next on Monday February 14, 2022

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 926 cases

Paddock Lake — 648 cases

Salem Lakes — 2539 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Randall — 545 cases

Twin Lakes — 985 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 539 cases

Paris — 208 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 261 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,365,185 positive tests and 11,556 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 119,474 positives as of Wednesday.