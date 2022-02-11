2 Wheatland Center School students receive awards, recognition in 2022 regional Scholastic Writing Awards

From left, Jack Larsen and Ari Stephens

From a Wheatland Center School news release:

Two Wheatland Center School eighth grade students have received awards and recognition in the Southeast

Wisconsin Scholastic Writing Region of the Scholastic Writing Awards, with Jack Larsen earning a Gold Key in

Poetry and advancing to the national panel of judges in New York City, and Ari Stephens being awarded

Honorable Mention in Humor. Due to the continuation of the pandemic, these eighth grade students will be

honored during a ceremony on a future date. There are three levels of recognition in the regional awards: the Gold Key, which is the highest award, followed

by Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards. Entries receiving Gold Keys advance to New York for national

judging by professional writers, editors, publishers, and educators, while Gold Key and Silver Key works are

included in a published collection or exhibition of regional award-winning work. The Southeast Wisconsin

Scholastic Writing Awards are open to students in grades 7-12 from Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties.

You can read Larsen’s poem and Stephens’ story below:

A Marsh of a Mind

by Jack Larsen

An endless hallway with many doors.

Yes some may be open

but will slam shut in your face,

But some will be locked for no reason at all.

Never experiencing the bright light of praise

or the darkness of judgment.

Forever staying in the purgatory of their mind

excruciating but calm,

broken but understood.

They might forget why they feel.

Smoldering under all the flesh and bone

still feeling the flicker of feeling

Yet they dredge on,

wading through all the marsh of their emotions.

Sliding on a mask to make those around them

more happy then they are.

Why they bother with the mask is odd to them

but they do it anyway.

Hoping one day that someone will see and say,

“I know.”

The Break

by Ari Stephens

The journey began on a sunny afternoon, I had just completed my afternoon routine, and I began to feel my stomach roar in need, a rather unpleasant feeling. The rumble spoke in an odd growl:

“I need nourishment.”

I had to do as my stomach asked, I began to walk to my kitchen, pondering what meal to prepare. The options were endless: noodles, reheated food, and I thought of it, the perfect meal.

Half cooked cheese nachos. I knew what I had to do.

I grabbed the supplies for my meal, chips, cheese, and pride for my craft, and placed them upon the table. My stomach rattled in rage, the beast needed to be fed. I quickened my pace, opening the chip bag and the cheese. I felt elated as I stared at the ingredients. It was time, I rushed to my cabinet, opening the door with relative ease. I grabbed the first dish I saw. It was a large white plate, small green diamond and red heart designs covering the edges, giving it a country barn look. I carefully lifted the plate, making sure to cradle the plate carefully in my arms. I started my journey back to the counter. I was almost there, only about a few inches away. But then, the biggest mistake of my life was made. I dropped the plate. I hastily tried to grab it, It danced along the tips of my fingers, but that only softened its blow. It crashed against the hardwood, splintering into a dozen pieces around me, making a grim piece of art along the ground. I dropped to my knees, holding the remains of my lost friend.

I was in shock and pain for seconds, a minute, maybe even a few. I solemnly grabbed the dustpan and broom, shuffling back to the death bed of the plate, sweeping it into the pan, and then into the trash. I sat for a few moments, basking in the feeling of guilt and shame, knowing that if my fingers were just a few centimeters closer, he would have been safe.

“Ari, what are you doing?”

“Feeling shame and agony mother!” I replied, whipping away a nonexistent tear as I again dropped on my knees near the garbage can. She looked at me in a confused, slightly disappointed way. She didn’t understand this feeling, this pain.

“Alright then, uh, you can always just get a new plate?”

“A what?”

“A new plate,” she repeated, shuffling past me to put away some vitamins. I stood, what a brilliant idea! I rushed back over to the cabinet, this time succeeding at making it to the table, yes, it was all going according to plan! I grabbed the chips, placed them on the plate, then did the same with the cheese. I rushed to the microwave, my luck was rising, this was the moment! I turned on the microwave and waited. After a few seconds, I fished it out of the microwave, setting down at my seat, and shoveled them into my mouth. My stomach ceased its howling. I had finished my feast, I began to stroll over to my staircase, but stopped to stare at the trashcan. It had been so long ago, the death, but I still felt a bit of guilt. I spotted a single chip piece on my other plate and knew what I had to do. I picked up the chip and placed it upon the broken remains of my old chum.

“I knew we didn’t know each other long, uh,” I tried to remember his name.

“Uh, chip, yeah chip, I know we didn’t know each other for long, but I feel like we had a connection,” I coughed, I tried to ignore the fact I was talking to a dead plate, who couldn’t hear, but continued.

“So, consider this uh, chip, as a final goodbye, chip.”

I watched him for a bit, and a moment, though I saw a piece shuffle, and I knew I was forgiven.

So that’s the story, young one. The story of friendship, hunger, heartbreak, acceptance, and goodbyes, I hope you think of this story every time you think of nachos, or plates, or friendship, or anything, really.

Farewell now, young one. This story has been told.