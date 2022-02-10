Snow likely, then rain possible Friday

We could get under an inch of snow Thursday night, followed by perhaps some rain to make for a potentially messy day of precipitation, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast

The snow is forecast to fall between 11 p.m., Thursday and 3 a.m., Friday. Rain may appear after that, especially between 3 and 5 a.m. and 3 and 5 p.m. Snow might be mixed with that afternoon rain.

The high temperature is expected to reach 40 Friday. But there will be some wind, around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, the NWS says.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but cold, with a high of 17. Sunday’s high will be 20, with a slight chance of a little more snow.

A bit of a warm-up is expected to start Monday with high temperatures reaching 47 by Wednesday.