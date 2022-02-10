Orders being taken for Paddock Lake Area Lions Club’s 2022 Flower Sale

Photo by Bev Lloyd-Roberts via stock.xchng

Orders are being taken for the Paddock Lake Area Lions Club’s Annual Flower Sale.

TThe 2022l flower sale has been moved earlier in the year tp celebrate the beginning of spring. Flowers are $20 a dozen (and a vase for $5, if needed). You can order roses of one color, a rainbow of colored roses, or a spring bouquet of mixed flowers. Deliver is available to anywhere in Kenosha County, southern Racine County, or across the state line a short distance into Illinois.

Orders are due by Saturday, Feb. 26 with delivery on Wednesday, March 30 . Orders will be taken by any Paddock Lake Area Lions member or calling Lion Ralph Myers at 262-945-7906.

The proceeds received from this fundraiser help the Lions Club provide assistance to people in the local community, as well as the state and international communities. Lions Clubs help those with vision impairment, hearing loss, hunger issues, attendance at Lions camp and much, much more.