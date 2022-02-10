Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 10, 2022: 33,440 positives

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is experiencing a technical issue in updating COVID-19 vaccine data and they are working to fix the problem. Vaccination data is expected to be updated next on Monday February 14, 2022 /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 33,440 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 75 more than Wednesday. There have been 560 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more since Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 112,123 Kenosha County negative test results as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 57.72 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 53.05 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Note: Wisconsin Department of Health Services is experiencing a technical issue in updating COVID-19 vaccine data and they are working to fix the problem. Vaccination data is expected to be updated next on Monday February 14, 2022

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 926 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 648 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 2537 cases (13 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 545 cases

Twin Lakes — 982 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 539 cases

Paris — 207 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 261 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,363,024 positive tests and 11,533 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 118,966 positives as of Wednesday.